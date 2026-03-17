Detroit Lions Cade Mays Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions made a notable move to strengthen their offensive line by signing Cade Mays in free agency. Now, the full contract details are shedding light on how the deal impacts Detroit’s salary cap moving forward.

Breaking Down the Deal

Mays agreed to a contract worth $25 million, which includes (Via Spotrac):

$6.48 million signing bonus

$14 million guaranteed

$8.33 million average annual salary

At just 26 years old, Mays provides both youth and upside at a key position in the middle of Detroit’s offensive line.

How the Cap Hit Works

The Lions structured the deal in a way that spreads out the financial impact over multiple seasons.

The $6.48 million signing bonus is prorated at $1.296 million per year

is prorated at This prorated amount is spread over five years (2026–2030)

This approach helps Detroit maintain flexibility in the short term while still securing a starting-caliber player.

Void Years and Long-Term Impact

The contract also includes four void years (2029–2032), a common strategy used to manage cap hits.

Here’s how that breaks down:

2029–2030: ~$2.74 million cap hit each year

~$2.74 million cap hit each year 2031–2032: ~$1.478 million cap hit each year

~$1.478 million cap hit each year Total dead cap from void years: approximately $8.5 million

While this structure lowers the immediate cap burden, it does push some financial impact into future seasons.

What It Means for Detroit

This is a classic example of the Lions balancing win-now urgency with long-term planning.

By structuring Mays’ deal this way, Detroit:

Keeps current cap hits manageable

Adds a young, physical presence at center

Maintains roster flexibility for additional moves

Bottom Line

The Lions didn’t just add Cade Mays, they did it in a way that aligns with their broader roster-building strategy.

The contract structure allows Detroit to stay aggressive in the present while carefully managing future cap implications.