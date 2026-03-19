Detroit Lions’ “Underrated” Signing Is Turning Heads Across NFL

The Detroit Lions didn’t make the kind of splash in free agency that grabs national headlines. But one move is quietly earning serious respect around the league, and it could end up being one of the most important additions of the entire offseason.

That move is the signing of center Cade Mays.

A “Perfect Fit” in Detroit

While the deal may not have generated much buzz initially, NFL analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks believes the Lions may have found something special.

Here’s what Brooks had to say:

“The 2022 sixth-round pick showed the football world that he was a capable center in Carolina last season, logging 12 starts as an emergency fill-in — and looking like a 10-year veteran, protecting Bryce Young in the pocket and blowing open holes for Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.”

“The Lions have been seeking stability at the pivot since the 2025 retirement of stalwart Frank Ragnow. This marriage between a rough-and-rugged franchise and a trench warrior who has not allowed a sack in his last 21 starts (including playoffs), per PFF, looks like a perfect fit.”

Why This Move Matters

Replacing Frank Ragnow was always going to be one of the biggest challenges facing Detroit this offseason. Instead of chasing a headline-grabbing name, the Lions took a more calculated approach by targeting a player who fits their identity.

Mays proved in 2025 that he can handle a starting role, stepping in for Carolina and delivering consistent, physical play. He started 12 games and, perhaps more impressively, did not allow a sack across his last 21 starts, including the postseason. That level of reliability is exactly what Detroit needs at the center position.

Built for the Lions’ Identity

This move feels very much in line with how general manager Brad Holmes has constructed the roster. The Lions have prioritized toughness, consistency, and players who thrive in the trenches. Mays fits that mold.

He may not have arrived with the same attention as some of the bigger free-agent names, but his skill set aligns perfectly with what Detroit asks of its offensive line. With a strong supporting cast around him, there’s reason to believe he could take another step forward.

Looking Ahead to 2026

If Mays continues to perform the way he did last season, this signing could end up being one of the best value moves of free agency. Stability at center will be critical for an offense that relies on timing, protection, and a strong run game.

The Lions didn’t go for flash; they went for fit. And if early evaluations are correct, that decision could pay off in a big way.