Dan Campbell Reveals Devastating Cade Mays Injury Update

The Detroit Lions have taken a major hit along their offensive line, and this one could linger well beyond training camp.

According to Dan Campbell, center Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury and is expected to miss a “significant” amount of time. The good news for Detroit is that Mays is expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.

The injury occurred during practice when a defensive lineman chopped down on Mays’ wrist.

Cade Mays Injury Creates Immediate Problem for Lions

Mays was not just another depth piece competing for a roster spot.

Detroit targeted the 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman this offseason as part of its effort to strengthen the interior offensive line, with Mays positioned to play center. He appeared in 14 games last season, starting 12, and has 27 starts across 52 career NFL games.

That experience was supposed to help stabilize a Lions offensive line that already entered 2026 with plenty of attention on its interior.

Now Detroit has to adjust.

Losing a center during training camp is especially troublesome because of everything that comes with the position. The center is responsible for communication, protections and developing timing with quarterback Jared Goff. Those repetitions matter, particularly with a newcomer.

Lions Must Find Their Next Option at Center

The next question is obvious: Who takes over?

Detroit still has time before Week 1 to reshuffle its offensive line, but Mays’ absence removes a player the organization specifically brought in to improve the unit.

The Lions could turn to an internal option, experiment with another lineman at center or look outside the organization if the coaching staff does not like what it sees over the next few weeks.

Either way, the competition just changed considerably.

Bottom Line

Training camp injuries are inevitable, but losing a projected starter for a significant stretch is never something a team can simply shrug off.

Cade Mays was brought to Detroit with a real opportunity to become the Lions’ answer at center. Now his wrist injury forces Dan Campbell and the coaching staff to find another solution, at least temporarily.

For an offense with championship expectations, protecting Jared Goff remains non-negotiable.

Detroit just lost an important piece of that plan.