Insider Reveals Exact Cade Mays Injury, Timetable to Return to Lions

The outlook on Cade Mays suddenly looks a lot better than it did earlier Monday morning.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Detroit Lions center fractured a small bone in his wrist and is expected to miss roughly 8 to 10 weeks. That timeline would put Mays on track to return around the middle of the season, potentially much earlier than initially feared.

That is a significant shift from the expectation Dan Campbell shared just minutes earlier.

Campbell Had Pointed Toward a Playoff Return

Campbell described Mays’ wrist injury as “significant” and said he expected the veteran offensive lineman to be back by the “Playoffs.”

At the time, that sounded like Detroit could be without its projected starting center for most of the regular season.

Rapoport’s report paints a considerably more encouraging picture.

An 8-to-10-week absence would still cost Mays a meaningful chunk of the season, but it could put him back in Detroit’s lineup well before January.

For a Lions team with Super Bowl expectations, that difference matters.

Lions Still Need a Short-Term Answer at Center

Detroit cannot simply wait around for Mays to heal.

The Lions still need someone capable of handling center duties during the opening portion of the season, especially with Jared Goff operating an offense that depends heavily on timing and communication up front.

A midseason return, though, changes the urgency surrounding that search.

Instead of potentially needing a season-long replacement, Brad Holmes may now be looking for a bridge.

That makes veteran options, including a possible reunion with Graham Glasgow, even more interesting.

Bottom Line

The Cade Mays injury is still a significant blow, but Monday’s latest report offers a much more encouraging timeline.

Dan Campbell initially suggested Mays might not return until the playoffs. Ian Rapoport now reports that the fractured wrist could sideline him for 8 to 10 weeks, putting a midseason comeback firmly in play.

For the Lions, that is about as good of an update as they could have hoped for after hearing the word “significant.”