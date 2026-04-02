Dan Campbell is FIRED UP About Lions’ Newest Addition

The Detroit Lions didn’t make a splash at center this offseason. They made a projection.

And if head coach Dan Campbell is right, it’s one they believe will pay off sooner rather than later.

Detroit’s addition of Cade Mays hasn’t generated the same attention as some of the league’s bigger moves, but inside the building, the tone is noticeably different. Campbell spoke openly this week about why the Lions targeted Mays, and why they believe he’s still trending upward.

A calculated bet on development

Mays isn’t arriving in Detroit as a finished product.

He spent much of his early career working at guard before transitioning more consistently to center over the past two seasons. That positional shift matters, especially for a team that places a premium on communication and control in the middle of its offensive line.

Campbell framed the acquisition less as a plug-and-play move and more as an investment in growth.

“He’s an ascending center,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “He really hasn’t played it that long. He’s getting better.”

That distinction, not just what Mays is now, but what he could become, is central to Detroit’s thinking.

Fit within Detroit’s offense

The Lions’ offense demands versatility from its interior linemen.

Whether it’s zone concepts, gap schemes, or the ability to move defenders in space, the position requires more than just size and strength. Campbell made it clear the staff believes Mays checks those boxes.

“We feel like Mays can anchor, he can keep the pocket clean for [Jared] Goff up the middle and we don’t feel restricted in the run game,” Campbell said. “We do feel like we can do the pin-and-pulls, the wide zones, the gaps with him. We think he’s got enough versatility in all that.”

That versatility is critical in an offense built around balance, one that relies on both protecting Jared Goff and creating lanes in the run game.

Evaluating the market

Detroit’s approach at the position wasn’t without alternatives.

Campbell acknowledged that Mays was among the top centers on the team’s board during free agency, alongside more established names. But rather than chasing experience alone, the Lions leaned into a player they believe is still developing.

That decision aligns with the broader roster-building philosophy under general manager Brad Holmes, one that prioritizes long-term fit and internal growth over short-term fixes.

A move rooted in trajectory

Mays, who turns 27 this month, may not fit the traditional mold of a young prospect. But from Detroit’s perspective, experience at the position, not age, defines his ceiling.

Campbell pointed to the steady improvement on film, particularly against high-level competition, as a key factor in the evaluation.

“He had a really steady, solid season that’s ascending and we’re like, ‘Man, this guy upgrades us,’” Campbell said. “So we’re fired up to get him. That helps, significantly.”

The bigger picture

For a team with postseason aspirations, the margins matter.

Detroit didn’t overhaul its offensive line this offseason. It looked for ways to refine it, to add players who fit the system and offer room to grow within it.

Mays represents that approach.

Whether the projection proves accurate will unfold over time. But inside the building, the belief is already there.