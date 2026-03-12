Cade Mays Reveals Why He Chose the Detroit Lions

New Detroit Lions center Cade Mays didn’t need long to realize Detroit was the right place for the next chapter of his career.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since signing with the Lions, Mays explained that the team’s physical brand of football and the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell made Detroit stand out during free agency.

A mentality that fits Detroit

For Mays, the Lions’ identity on the field matched exactly how he views the game.

“I love the brand of football they play. I feel like I would have fit in here,” Mays said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Coming into free agency, I felt like this was a team where they fit what I do, and I fit what they do. Really looking forward to it.”

That hard-nosed style has become a trademark of Detroit under Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, particularly along the offensive line.

Mays said that mentality was immediately obvious once he began evaluating the team.

“Hard-nosed grit. Obviously, you see it all around the building. But I feel like I just fit into what they do, and I was very, very interested when going through the free agency thing. I’m super excited about it.”

Confidence at center

Before arriving in Detroit, Mays spent time with the Carolina Panthers, where he gained valuable experience playing center.

Even though the position wasn’t originally where he expected to play at the NFL level, he embraced the opportunity.

“It was just a position that came open,” Mays explained. “I got an opportunity there and just started playing it, started learning it.”

The 26-year-old believes his development at the position is still just beginning.

“I still feel like I’m on the rise at the position. I’ve come a long way, but I feel like I’m just now getting on my way up. I feel like I’ve got a long way to go. And I’m excited for the journey.”

A player built for Detroit

Mays described himself as a player who prides himself on doing whatever it takes to help his teammates succeed.

“I would say I’m a smart, hard-working guy who is going to do all I can to get the job done and make the people around me better,” he said. “Just do all I can to help this team win and achieve what we want to be.”

He also admitted that Campbell’s personality played a big role in his decision.

“You look at what you want as a player, as a person. Obviously coach Dan is my kind of guy, and I feel like I’m like his kind of guy,” Mays said.

The Lions’ emphasis on physical offensive line play and a powerful running attack sealed the deal.

“You look at the brand of football they play — hard-nosed and you want to move people vertically and get the run game going. All that stuff kind of goes into play.”

If Mays is right, his mindset should fit perfectly with the culture Detroit has built over the last several seasons.