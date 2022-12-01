Cade McNamara announces transfer destination

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, Cade McNamara went into the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with JJ McCarthy. As we now know, McCarthy won that battle and now, McNamara has announced that he is transferring. Just moments ago, Cade McNamara announced his transfer destination.

McNamara took the Twitter on Thursday night to announce that he is transferring to the University of Iowa.

Cade McNamara’s time in Ann Arbor

His time at Michigan is an odd story as he only played in 4 games his sophomore year before taking over in his junior season. In his one full year as a starter, McNamara completed 64% of his passes for 2576 yards and 15 TDs. And then this year, his senior season, he loses the starting job and then suffers an injury that all but sealed his fate in Ann Arbor. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility left, and moves to Iowa as a graduate transfer.

If you are wondering if Iowa and Michigan play in 2023, they do not. Unless, of course, they meet in the Big Ten championship game at the conclusion of the season.

We certainly wish Cade McNamara the best of luck, unless he ends up playing against Michigan!