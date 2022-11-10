Cade McNamara takes to Instagram, says he’s been injured since last season

Back in September, the Michigan Wolverines may have easily won their game against Connecticut, but they lost backup quarterback Cade McNamara along the way. Just before halftime, McNamara to a huge hit after throwing the ball, and he suffered an injury. Following the conclusion of the game, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters, and he gave an unfortunate injury update on McNamara, saying he will be out for a few weeks. As we now know, that prediction by Harbaugh turned out to be inaccurate, as McNamara ended up undergoing surgery.

What did Cade McNamara post on Instagram?

On Wednesday, McNamara took to Instagram to post a photo of what appeared to be himself in a hospital bed just before having surgery.

A day later, McNamara posted another photo. In his message, Cade revealed that he has been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of the 2021 season.

I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season. Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself. What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever! Via Cade McNamara – Instagram

Best of luck, Cade!