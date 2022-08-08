Who will be the starting quarterback for Michigan when the 2022 season kicks off? Will it be junior Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games for the Wolverines during their 2021 Big Ten Championship season, or will it be sophomore J.J. McCarthy, who was a highly touted, 5-star recruit coming out of high school?
That is the big question in Ann Arbor as Michigan is in the midst of their preseason camp but chances are we will not have an answer until the Wolverines’ offense trots out onto the field on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
“J.J. is definitely working his way back into it,” quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss told reporters on Sunday, four practices in. “We’re blessed to have two guys that would start at most places.”
Cade McNamara vs. J.J. McCarthy: ‘The best player is going to play’
Weiss went on to say that both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy are “really improved” from a year ago and that the “best quarterback is going to play.”
“They’re both really improved,” Weiss continued. “You look at last fall, Cade has improved physically — and just like any player, gotten better mentally with experience. He’s playing at a really high level.
Nation, when the Michigan offense takes the field on Sept. 3 against Colorado State, who will lead them out onto the field? Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy?