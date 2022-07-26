Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in 2021 yet there are some who believe he should be the No. 2 quarterback in Ann Arbor when the 2022 season kicks off.

Whether or not he truly believes it, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh insists that both McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy are battling each other for the starting job in 2022.

Cade McNamara weighs in on QB battle at Michigan

On Tuesday, Cade McNamara was at Big Ten Media Day and he told reporters that he is “in a really good place” and that he is not allowing “negativity” into his mind.

“I think my footwork has changed a lot, I feel like I have a better base right now. I feel really confident in my throwing right now.”

McNamara added that everything he does is for the sake of winning.

“Anything I do is gonna be for the sake of the team winning and that’s what’s most important on my mind. What comes with that is having good relationships with my teammates,” McNamara said. “I take a lot of pride in what I bring to the team from a leadership standpoint, so allowing negativity or anything like that, I don’t think that’s healthy for the team or really for myself either.”

“Any quarterback’s job should be focused to make sure the team wins. I think that whole group is confident that that’s our mindset, and if it’s not then we’ll change it,” McNamara said.

