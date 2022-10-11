Cade McNamara’s dad calls out blogger for rumor about son

Heading into the 2022 season, Jim Harbaugh announced that the battle for the No. 1 QB spot at Michigan would carry over to the regular season and that Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy would both be given a shot to earn the job.

Fast forward to the present and McCarthy easily won the job and now McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa, and a berth in the College Football Playoff, is out with an injury.

What did the blogger say about Cade McNamara?

According to blogger Adam Biggers, his “source” has told him that Cade McNamara is “done at Michigan” and “will transfer.”

Though it is odd that Biggers is trying to start a rumor that has already been floating around for over a month is a bit odd, McNamara’s dad caught wind of it and felt the need to respond.

What did Cade McNamara’s dad say to blogger?

Well, one person who is questioning Biggers’ rumor is the father of Cade McNamara, Gary McNamara.

As you can see below, McNamara’s dad had the following response to Biggers.

“Share your source Adam!!!!!”

As I said earlier, what Biggers “source” told him is not exactly anything new as this is something many have been saying for a very long time now.

That being said, according to OUR sources, which are pretty solid, “nothing has changed” in regards to McNamara’s status at Michigan, and he is “working on his recovery.”

We still expect Cade to transfer but according to our sources, nothing has been decided.