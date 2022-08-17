Between the ongoing NFL preseason, MLB regular season, some NBA futures odds, and the upcoming UFC 278 event, there is a whole plethora of betting options out there right now. It’s the perfect time to get started with one of the most popular sportsbooks out there, especially when there’s a massive sign-up offer to claim. By signing up for this Caesars Sportsbook bonus code today, new users can claim up to $1,500 in risk-free bets.

Keep reading to find out how you can claim this offer and apply it to your new Caesars Sportsbook betting account.

Caesars Sportsbook States: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: DSN15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Code – Get a $1,500 Risk-Free Bet When You Sign up Today

Whether you’re betting on NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, or another sporting event of your choosing, Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best and most-used online sportsbooks out there. If you’re looking to get started with them this week and want to kickstart your betting career with the best bonus possible, look no further than their $1,500 sign-up offers.

With this exclusive promotion, new Caesars Sportsbooks users are able to claim up to $1,500 worth of risk-free bets. This is done by way of deposit match. Caesars Sportsbook will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,500, refunding you the money with in-site credit in the event that your first wager happens to not hit.

It’s important to note that you don’t need to deposit and bet the full $1,500 to be eligible for this sign-up promotion. That number is simply the highest Caesars Sportsbook is willing to match. However, it is recommended you deposit and bet the maximum number you are comfortable doing so, in order to fully maximize this offer.

Sign up Today and Claim This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

To sign up and claim this exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code, follow the below listed steps. It’s crucial that you sign up using one of Detroit Sports Nation’s links found on this page, otherwise the offer will not be applied to your account.

Create your new Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking HERE

Enter registration details

Promo code will automatically be applied upon signing up with exclusive link

Bet risk-free up to $1,500

Caesars Sportsbook will refund your first deposit and bet with in-site credit if it fails to hit!

Must be 21 years or older and located in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming to participate. Must be a new user with Caesars Sportsbook.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR $1,500 RISK-FREE BET TODAY>>>

Caesars Sportsbook Odds Boosts

A driving factor for you to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook — in addition to their massive sign-up bonus — is their featured “Odds Boosts” page. They are constantly offering new and unique odds boosts that you can cash in on on a daily basis.

As of Wednesday August 17, they are currently offering 37 different boosts. This includes baseball, football, golf, UFC/MMA, soccer, and even auto sports.

Once you’ve signed up and claimed your $1,500 risk-free, it’s highly advised you head over to Caesars Sportsbook’s “Odds Boosts” page and grab the boosted odds of your choosing.

Caesars Sportsbook States: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: DSN15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

