This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Brings $1,100 For The Final Four

It’s the best time of the year for basketball fans with the Final Four being played Saturday, and Caesars Sportsbook has an offer that will make it even more exciting for bettors.

Caesars offers $1,100 first-bet insurance, a special offer for new users ready to place their first wager. As bettors take stock of March Madness odds and put money down on Kansas vs. Villanova and Duke vs. North Carolina, Caesars’ offer stands out among those offered by other sportsbooks.

Claim $1,100 In First Bet Insurance With Caesars Promo Code SHARPBETCZR

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SHARPBETCZR: How It Works

Caesars provides a very generous offer for bettors with their first-bet insurance, essentially giving them a safety net for their initial wager.

To claim the first-bet insurance offer, you will need to register an account with Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code SHARPBETCZR. As long as you satisfy the requirements to sign up, you will then need to make your first deposit of at least $10.

When you make your first bet, it will be insured for up to $1,100. If your first bet wins, you’ll receive the earnings per usual. If it doesn’t win, your account will be refunded with a single bet with the same value as your losing bet up to $1,100.

Powerhouses Face Off In The Final Four

This year’s Final Four could be an all-timer because it includes college basketball bluebloods and bitter rivals duking it out on the hardwood.

No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed Villanova will battle it out in Saturday’s opener. According to Caesars Michigan, as of Thursday, the Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites, and the total is 133. The moneyline for Kansas is -200, with the moneyline for Villanova at +170.

Kansas hasn’t won a national championship since 2008 and is eyeing one this season, but Villanova is four years removed from its last title and knows what it takes to win one in today’s game. The matchup makes for what should be a thrilling bout between the two powerhouses.

For Saturday’s second matchup, No. 2 seed Duke will square off against in-state rival No. 8 seed North Carolina. As of Thursday night, Duke is a 4-point favorite, and the over-under is 151. The Duke moneyline is -190, while the North Carolina moneyline is +160.

Sports fans will be especially focused on how Duke performs, as legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of this season. Can Duke make a run to the national championship game or will North Carolina spoil it all for Coach K?