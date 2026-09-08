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TodayTigersvs MIN · 6:40 PMStarts in 6h 30m · MLB.TV, Twins.TV, Tigers.TV

NFL Announces Halftime Act for Detroit Lions Munich Game

Sam LaPorta injury update Jackson Meeks Lions roster Elijah Klein Detroit Lions Erick Hunter Patriots Alphonso Smith Jr. dies Cage The Elephant Lions Munich halftime show
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The Detroit Lions’ trip to Munich is getting another layer of international attention.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Cage The Elephant will headline the halftime show when the Lions face the New England Patriots on Nov. 15 at FC Bayern Munich Arena. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET and will count as one of Detroit’s designated home games.

Detroit Lions Germany game 2026 Detroit Lions Germany game 2026 Detroit Lions Germany game Cage The Elephant Lions Munich halftime show

The performance is part of what the NFL is calling a record seven halftime shows across its 2026 international schedule. In the league’s official announcement, Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Shultz explained what the band expects from the Munich stage:

“We have played a lot of shows in Germany over the years and the crowds here have always given us everything they have. Playing a halftime show is a completely different animal, you get one shot in front of a stadium and a global audience, and you have to make every second count. We are going to bring the same energy we bring to our own shows and we cannot wait.”

Cage The Elephant has won two Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album, accumulated more than 10 billion streams and produced 13 No. 1 records on Alternative radio.

For Detroit, the announcement adds to a game that already stands apart on the schedule. The Lions confirmed in May that the Patriots matchup would be played in Munich, marking Detroit’s first international regular-season appearance since facing Kansas City in London in 2015.

The Munich date had been on Detroit’s radar well before the full schedule arrived. The Nov. 15 date was revealed before the opponent was officially known, and the eventual Patriots selection turned the game into one of the more recognizable matchups on the NFL’s international slate.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Olympic Flag Football Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions international game

There is also a natural Detroit connection to Germany through Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose mother is from Cologne. St. Brown previously described playing an NFL game in his mother’s home country as a dream, making his reaction to Detroit’s Munich assignment one of the more personal elements surrounding the trip.

Munich has previously hosted NFL regular-season games in 2022 and 2024, and the league is scheduled to return again in 2028. The Lions-Patriots matchup will be the city’s third regular-season NFL game.

Detroit was already headed to Germany for something much bigger than an ordinary November road trip.

Now the NFL has given the game its soundtrack.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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