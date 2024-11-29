fb
Friday, November 29, 2024
Detroit Lions

Caleb Williams Calls Out Jack Campbell Following Thanksgiving Matchup

The Detroit Lions spoiled the Thanksgiving debut of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams Thursday afternoon, securing a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Williams' holiday debut almost took a frustrating turn in the third quarter. With the Bears facing second down early in the third quarter, Williams attempted to scramble for a few yards, looking to run out of bounds and avoid a hit. But Lions linebacker Jack Campbell had other plans.

Caleb Williams

As Williams was making his way to the sideline, Campbell delivered a brutal tackle that connected directly with Williams’ left thigh. The impact caused Williams to go down for a few moments, with concern mounting that the rookie quarterback might have suffered an injury. After lying on the ground for a brief period, Williams got back up and jogged to the line of scrimmage, seemingly unharmed.

Despite returning to the game, Williams didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings about the play. “That play was funky; let's put it that way,” Williams said as quoted by the Detroit News. “I didn't really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my knee. I didn't get that. Definitely frustrated about that one.”

While Williams appeared to be fine following the hit, his frustration was evident. Campbell’s aggressive tackle on the rookie quarterback raised some eyebrows, but the replay clearly shows that it was a clean hit.

Despite the hit, Williams remained in the game and continued to compete, but his comments added some additional drama to an already intense Thanksgiving matchup.

The Lions ultimately held on for the win, improving their chances of securing a top playoff spot, but Williams’ postgame comments highlighted that there’s no love lost between the rookie QB and Campbell after the play. With the Bears falling to 4-8 on the season, Williams will no doubt continue to learn from his experiences as he navigates the rest of his rookie year in the NFL.

