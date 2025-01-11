fb
Friday, January 10, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsCaleb Williams Gets Pranked by Fan Pretending to Be Lions' Ben Johnson!
Detroit Lions

Caleb Williams Gets Pranked by Fan Pretending to Be Lions’ Ben Johnson!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

It seems there's never a dull moment with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, even when he's not directly involved. This time, it's a fan who has taken the prank game to the next level, and the victim was none other than Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Ben Johnson Caleb Williams

According to a viral story circulating on social media, a fan (seemingly of the Miami Dolphins), channeling Johnson’s voice, decided to play an epic prank on Williams by pretending to be the offensive coordinator himself. The fan texted Williams pretending to be Ben Johnson, sending a message full of praise and encouragement. Williams, unaware that he was the target of a prank, responded enthusiastically, and the fan took it even further by calling him, pretending to offer advice and coaching tips.

The moment of truth came when Williams picked up the phone, only to be greeted by laughter on the other end. It didn’t take long for the rookie QB to realize he had been pranked in one of the most creative ways possible. What started as a simple text exchange quickly escalated into one of the most talked-about pranks of the season.

Epic Prank Goes Viral

The prank has gained major traction online, with fans of both teams joining in on the fun. Lions fans are particularly enjoying the moment, reveling in the epic prank pulled off by one of their own. It just goes to show that no one, not even a top NFL draft pick like Williams, is safe from a good-natured prank!

Ben Johnson's Impact Even in Absence

While Ben Johnson was not directly involved, the fan's ability to channel his persona, down to the coaching style and humor, shows just how much influence the Lions' offensive mastermind has—even off the field. Whether Johnson would ever pull such a stunt himself remains a mystery, but it's clear that his presence, and the respect he commands, extends well beyond the football field.

Previous article
Photo of Ohio State QB Will Howard’s Hand Goes Viral During Cotton Bowl
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions