Caleb Williams Gets Pranked by Fan Pretending to Be Lions’ Ben Johnson!

It seems there's never a dull moment with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, even when he's not directly involved. This time, it's a fan who has taken the prank game to the next level, and the victim was none other than Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

According to a viral story circulating on social media, a fan (seemingly of the Miami Dolphins), channeling Johnson’s voice, decided to play an epic prank on Williams by pretending to be the offensive coordinator himself. The fan texted Williams pretending to be Ben Johnson, sending a message full of praise and encouragement. Williams, unaware that he was the target of a prank, responded enthusiastically, and the fan took it even further by calling him, pretending to offer advice and coaching tips.

The moment of truth came when Williams picked up the phone, only to be greeted by laughter on the other end. It didn’t take long for the rookie QB to realize he had been pranked in one of the most creative ways possible. What started as a simple text exchange quickly escalated into one of the most talked-about pranks of the season.

No way someone pranked Caleb Williams pretending to be Ben Johnson saying he got the Bears’ head coach job 😭 pic.twitter.com/OOOUSimuq0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 11, 2025

Epic Prank Goes Viral

The prank has gained major traction online, with fans of both teams joining in on the fun. Lions fans are particularly enjoying the moment, reveling in the epic prank pulled off by one of their own. It just goes to show that no one, not even a top NFL draft pick like Williams, is safe from a good-natured prank!

Ben Johnson's Impact Even in Absence

While Ben Johnson was not directly involved, the fan's ability to channel his persona, down to the coaching style and humor, shows just how much influence the Lions' offensive mastermind has—even off the field. Whether Johnson would ever pull such a stunt himself remains a mystery, but it's clear that his presence, and the respect he commands, extends well beyond the football field.