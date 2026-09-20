Ben Johnson Gives Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson said after the game that he does not yet know the severity of Williams’ injury. However, he added that the young quarterback is in good spirits and that the team is relieved the issue is not related to Williams’ knee.

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Williams was injured midway through the fourth quarter while rolling to his left with the Bears trailing 6-3. He appeared to begin a slide to avoid contact but stayed down afterward, prompting immediate concern.

Bears Await Further Testing on Caleb Williams

The confirmation that Williams avoided a knee injury is encouraging, but the Bears will need further testing before determining his availability moving forward.

Chicago’s offense is built around Williams’ development, making the hamstring issue a significant early-season concern. The Bears have not announced a timetable, and Johnson did not offer any additional detail on the injury beyond its location and Williams’ current spirits.

The situation remains one to monitor for the Lions and the rest of the NFC North. Detroit is already dealing with its own health concerns after Avonte Maddox was injured against Buffalo, while the division continues to take shape early in the season.

Williams’ status will be worth tracking throughout the week as Chicago prepares for its next opponent. Fans can monitor additional updates through the Bears’ official website and the NFL’s injury-report coverage.