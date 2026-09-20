fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveTigersTigers · CHW In progressNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-1Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
LiveTigersTigers · CHW In progress

Ben Johnson Gives Caleb Williams injury update

Caleb Williams hamstring injury
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Johnson said after the game that he does not yet know the severity of Williams’ injury. However, he added that the young quarterback is in good spirits and that the team is relieved the issue is not related to Williams’ knee.

DSN TVDetroit · newest firstAll Detroit video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Williams was injured midway through the fourth quarter while rolling to his left with the Bears trailing 6-3. He appeared to begin a slide to avoid contact but stayed down afterward, prompting immediate concern.

Caleb Williams hamstring injury

Bears Await Further Testing on Caleb Williams

The confirmation that Williams avoided a knee injury is encouraging, but the Bears will need further testing before determining his availability moving forward.

Chicago’s offense is built around Williams’ development, making the hamstring issue a significant early-season concern. The Bears have not announced a timetable, and Johnson did not offer any additional detail on the injury beyond its location and Williams’ current spirits.

The situation remains one to monitor for the Lions and the rest of the NFC North. Detroit is already dealing with its own health concerns after Avonte Maddox was injured against Buffalo, while the division continues to take shape early in the season.

Williams’ status will be worth tracking throughout the week as Chicago prepares for its next opponent. Fans can monitor additional updates through the Bears’ official website and the NFL’s injury-report coverage.

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy