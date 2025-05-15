Bombshell: Caleb Williams Tried To Avoid Being Drafted By Chicago Bears

According to details from Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, Caleb Williams didn’t just have cold feet about being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2024 — he and his father seriously considered a full-on escape plan.

We’re talking labor lawyers, UFL contracts, and a dream of quarterback freedom. But ultimately? Williams chose Chicago. Here’s the full story of how close he came to flipping the NFL draft system on its head — and what changed his mind.

TL;DR

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and his father explored ways to avoid being drafted by the Bears, fearing the franchise would ruin his career. They consulted lawyers, considered skipping the draft, and even explored joining the UFL. But after a visit to Chicago and a gut-check moment, Caleb decided to embrace the challenge. His rookie season was rocky, but with Ben Johnson now running the offense, he’s buying in.

“Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.”

That was the infamous quote from Carl Williams, Caleb’s father, as reported in Wickersham’s book.

He wasn’t joking. The Bears hadn’t developed a franchise quarterback since… Jim McMahon? Mitch Trubisky flamed out. Justin Fields got traded. The team was in coaching chaos, the stadium situation was a mess, and the offensive coordinator at the time, Shane Waldron, didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Caleb Williams, the projected No. 1 pick, was terrified.

“I don’t think I can do it with Waldron,” he told people close to him.

The Escape Plan

Carl Williams wasn’t ready to sit back and watch another young QB get fed to the Chicago machine. So, they got creative:

Spoke to labor lawyers about the Collective Bargaining Agreement

about the Collective Bargaining Agreement Consulted Archie Manning on how Eli forced his way to the Giants in 2004

on how Eli forced his way to the Giants in 2004 Even looked into the United Football League as a one-year workaround to free agency

The goal? Dodge the draft. Let Caleb choose his NFL home. One of those preferred spots?

Minnesota.

After meeting with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell at the Combine, Williams lit up.

“I need to go to the Vikings,” he said.

“Let’s do it,” Carl replied.

But GM Ryan Poles wasn’t having it.

Poles’ Message: “We’re drafting you no matter what.”

The Bears dug in. No trade. No negotiations. Chicago made it clear — Caleb was the guy.

The last resort? Go nuclear. Publicly bash the city. Bash the franchise. Pull a John Elway. But Caleb couldn’t do it.

“I wasn’t ready to nuke the city,” he said.

After a visit to Halas Hall, something shifted. He saw the potential. The history. The challenge.

“I can do it for this team,” he told his dad.

And just like that, the escape plan was shelved. Caleb Williams became the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

A Rocky Rookie Year — and Some Eye-Opening Quotes

Despite the drama, Williams held his own in Year 1:

62.5% completions

20 TDs to just 6 INTs

Sacked a league-high 68 times

And most notably: 10 straight team losses and no offensive coordinator or head coach by season’s end

The behind-the-scenes? Rough.

“No one tells me what to watch,” Williams reportedly said to his dad about studying film. “I just turn it on.”

That’s not how a rookie QB should be developed. Not even close.

Enter: Ben Johnson

The Bears responded by swinging big — hiring Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson to rebuild the offense. And from all accounts, Caleb is thrilled.

“He’s super smart, super sharp,” Williams said this spring. “Him pushing me is key… I can’t wait.”

Johnson was one of the most coveted coaches in the league. For Caleb, it’s a lifeline. For Chicago, it’s a last chance to prove they can develop a quarterback in the modern era.

Key Takeaways

Caleb Williams and his father tried to escape the draft process to avoid playing for the Bears.

to avoid playing for the Bears. They explored legal and league workarounds , including playing in the UFL.

, including playing in the UFL. A visit to Halas Hall and a mindset shift convinced Caleb to embrace the challenge.

Despite a rough rookie year, the hire of Ben Johnson may finally give him the support he needs.

The Bottom Line

Caleb Williams didn’t want to be in Chicago. He seriously tried to find a way out. But in the end, he chose to bet on himself — and on the idea that he could change the franchise, not the other way around.

Now, the Bears have given him a true shot with Ben Johnson. And for the first time in decades, Chicago might have a quarterback worth building around.

It’s not how it started that matters.

It’s where this goes next.