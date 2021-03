Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Calgary Flames have fired head coach Geoff Ward.

Insider Frank Seravalli is reporting that Ward will be replaced by Darryl Sutter.

Is this a good hire by the Flames? Would you have liked to see Sutter coaching the Red Wings?

