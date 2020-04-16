57.1 F
Updated:

Calgary’s Jamie McLennan loses mind and cheap shots Red Wings’ Johan Franzen (VIDEO)

What on Earth was he thinking?

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Game 5 between the Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames in the 2007 Western Conference Quarter Finals featured plenty of rough stuff between the two teams looking to get an edge in what was a 2-2 series tie.

The Red Wings would emerge victorious in six games to advance to the next round thanks to a 5-1 blowout victory in Game 5, but what people will remember most is Flames backup goaltender Jamie McLennan losing his mind and slashing Johan Franzen across the chest.

McLennan, who replaced starter Miikka Kiprusoff, was immediately tossed from the game.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDenver Broncos Pro Bowl LB Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

