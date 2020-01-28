33.4 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit...
Read more
Arnold Powell

In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In fact, it seems like Johnson takes every opportunity that he can to torch his former team.

Johnson recently joined the Behind the Mask Podcast and he did not hold back at all as he torched the Lions for how they treated players when he was on the team.

Here is the full podcast if you would like to listen.

Nation, whose side are you on?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to let the world know he...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

Don Drysdale - 0
I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a couple of former Detroit Lions...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion,...
Read more

2 Former Detroit Lions quarterbacks land on same XFL roster

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters for each of the 8 teams in the league and a couple of former Detroit Lions...
Read more

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/902792378 The big question is,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.