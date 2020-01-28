Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In fact, it seems like Johnson takes every opportunity that he can to torch his former team.

Johnson recently joined the Behind the Mask Podcast and he did not hold back at all as he torched the Lions for how they treated players when he was on the team.

From @thebtmpodcast interview with Calvin Johnson.

Calvin Johnson on his decision of retiring from the game and more. pic.twitter.com/7T6p31ZFqH — Tyler Sawa (@sawa_tyler) January 28, 2020

Here is the full podcast if you would like to listen.

