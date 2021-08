Calvin Johnson was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night and during his speech, he made sure to address the Detroit Lions fans who supported him during his time in the Motor City.

“When we were 0-16, you always showed up and inspired me to do the same,” Johnson said. “Michigan is our home. Detroit is our city. And Lions fans are our pride.”

As expected, Johnson did not thank the Detroit Lions organization.

Congrats, Calvin!