Calvin Johnson denies that Detroit Lions have communicated plans to pay him back

According to a previous report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are going to pay back Calvin Johnson the money they made him give back when he retired.

Though the Lions may pay Calvin back at some point, he recently told ESPN that there have not been any conversations about that happening. Johnson did add that his relationship with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is a “friendly” one.

“As of this year, really, I’ve had a couple conversations with (team owner) Sheila (Ford Hamp). I got to know her a little bit,” Johnson said. “Just really friendly. Getting to know the family. She sent my wife some flowers after we had the baby and stuff like that. So it’s been very friendly.”

