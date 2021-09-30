Calvin Johnson has hilarious but true reaction to Matthew Stafford’s first game with Rams [Video]

Calvin Johnson played most of his NFL career with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback and he knows exactly how talented Stafford is.

Despite that, nothing ever seemed to come easy for the Lions’ offense, despite having Stafford and Johnson, who is now in the Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Calvin joined the Woodward Sports Network and he was asked about Stafford’s first game with the Los Angeles Rams.

His reaction was perfect.

“I saw Matthew was like… Is it really this easy? Because it ain’t never been that easy in Detroit.”