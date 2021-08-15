Calvin Johnson joins Tigers LIVE and discusses Hall of Fame induction

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is officially a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been inducted as a first-ballot player and becoming only the third wideout given the honor in the past 25 years.

Among Johnson’s career accolades include sporting the best three year stretch by a receiver in NFL history. A three time All-Pro selection, he holds the NFL season record for receiving yards with 1,964.

He joined the Tigers LIVE broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit minutes ago, discussing his induction into football immortality and of course, his desire to see some more history out on the baseball diamond today as Miguel Cabrera attempts to hit his 500th career home run.

“Just being embraced by all of the legends, all of the guys you looked up to and modeled your game after,” he said. “They made me feel like I belonged, and I can’t be more excited to be a part of that fraternity.”

We're joined by none other than Hall of Fame wide receiver @calvinjohnsonjr, who talks about his recent induction into football immortality and hopes to see more history on the diamond today! #DetroitRoots #OnePride pic.twitter.com/aihkKb6Pz0 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 15, 2021