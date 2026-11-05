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Calvin Johnson Says His Lions Were One Move Short

Calvin Johnson speaks at a Detroit Lions ceremony at Ford Field
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Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson has a one-line explanation for why the best teams of his nine seasons in Detroit never reached a Super Bowl, and it has nothing to do with the players he lined up with.

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“The biggest thing for me is that, I used to always say, we tell everybody we got the team here in Detroit. We had the dudes, but you can’t win a Super Bowl on a budget, man. You got to go all in.”

Johnson said it on an episode of the “Chasing No. 1” podcast, the Overtime show hosted by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Annie Agar, with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins also on the panel.

Calvin Johnson talks to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) at warmup ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and
Calvin Johnson talks to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) at warmup ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Calvin Johnson Says the Lions Had the Roster and Not the Spending

Johnson played all nine of his NFL seasons in Detroit, from 2007 through 2015, most of them with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Those Lions reached the playoffs twice, after the 2011 and 2014 seasons, and lost both games. Johnson’s argument is that the talent was never the thing in the way.

“You got to go all in. That’s what you see teams do,” he said. “They go all in and get that one piece or two pieces that they’re missing, to get them all the way there over the last couple seasons.”

Matthew Stafford Won a Super Bowl the Year After He Left Detroit

Detroit traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in March 2021 for Jared Goff, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks. The Rams had already reached a Super Bowl with Goff and lost 13-3 to the New England Patriots in February 2019. With Stafford, they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, his first season in Los Angeles.

Johnson, who retired after the 2015 season and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, said he was not bitter about the timing, only sure of what it proved.

“We had most of the pieces there in Detroit. And so for me, when he won Super Bowl, literally the first year after he left Detroit, I’m out there like, ‘I mean, I told y’all what we had,'” he said.

Brad Holmes Faces the Same Choice Before Tuesday’s Deadline

That is the part worth holding against the roster Brad Holmes is building now. The Lions are 5-2 and have won three straight, but they have allowed 180 points in seven games, more than any other team in the NFC North. The trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Detroit needs a difference maker on the defensive side of the football, and Tuesday is the last chance to go get one. If Holmes stands pat, this team is the same as the old ones Johnson was talking about: a high-powered offense, a questionable defense, and a front office that decided the roster was close enough.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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