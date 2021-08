Play on Sunday, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Friday night, Johnson was awarded his Gold Jacket by his presenter and former teammate, Derrick Moore.

Looking good in Gold, Calvin!

.@calvinjohnsonjr receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and former teammate, Derrick Moore.#PFHOF21 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/jUnUyReOz5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021