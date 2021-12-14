Calvin Johnson responds to those who think D.J. Metcalf has already surpassed him

Calvin Johnson is without a doubt one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, yet, there are some who have said that Seattle Seahawks WR D.J. Metcalf has already surpassed the former Detroit Lions great.

Johnson recently chatted with Kory Woods of Woodward Sports and when asked about the thought that Metcalf has already surpassed him, he spit out facts.

“He ain’t have a huge year this year, but he’s got the talent,” said Johnson. “He ain’t a Hall of Famer yet.”

If you are one of the people who happen to believe that Metcalf is even close to the level of Calvin, please stop.