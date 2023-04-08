Calvin Johnson reveals to Pat McAfee how many NFL players he believes have used cannabis

Former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson‘s recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show has caused quite a stir. Johnson, a supporter of cannabis and its uses, gave his thoughts on how many current NFL players use or have used cannabis. With almost 1,700 players, including practice squad members, in the NFL, Johnson's revelation that close to 90% of players use or have used cannabis means that at least 1,530 players have used it. This revelation has brought the NFL's stance on cannabis use into the spotlight.

Big Picture: Calvin Johnson reveals how many NFL players he believes have used cannabis

Here is what Johnson had to say to Pat McAfee on Friday.

“Like when I played, I would have said that, you know, 60 percent of guys are either consuming or have used. Now, I would say that's probably closer to 80 percent, if not more. I mean, honestly, it should be 90 percent to have used, maybe not currently using, but have used, and using. I think that could be like 85 percent + currently.

“I don't know if they test for it in baseball, but if all the other leagues continue to, you know, take it off their list, I think it'd just be the snowball effect and it'll happen hopefully with the next CBA. But to that point in talking to Roger Goodell, you know, we're waiting to get in the right position.”

