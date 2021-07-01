Calvin Johnson says Detroit Lions still have not had discussions with him about money

Sharing is caring!

Back in May, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted out that the Detroit Lions were going to give back Calvin Johnson the money they made him pay back to them when he retired before his contract was up.

The Lions are going to give Calvin his money to get him back in the fold, it’s just a matter of how the payments are structured to make it happen https://t.co/i2frhO19x9 — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 25, 2021

Well, it’s been over a month since that tweet and according to a report from Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Johnson told him on Wednesday that there have not been any discussions regarding the money.

From Detroit Free Press:

Johnson and Sims also played in Wednesday’s pro-am, which I also hope indicates more public appearances. But when I asked Johnson if there had been any discussions or any movement with the Lions on the bonus money, he said no.

Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early August and it sure will be sad if the relationship between him and the Lions is not mended by then. Just imagine how different his speech could be if the Lions make things right.