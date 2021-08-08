Calvin Johnson says he is ‘not really nervous’ about Hall of Fame speech

On Sunday, following an amazing career with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During his time in the NFL, Johnson was quiet and liked to fly under the radar but on Sunday, he will be the center of attention as he makes his acceptance speech in Canton, Ohio.

But according to Calvin, he is not nervous about giving his speech.

From Detroit Free Press:

“Not really nervous,” Johnson said Friday. “I’ve got my foundation, been giving speeches the last decade or so, so I’m comfortable getting up there and talking, it’s really just knowing what you’re talking about. And we got a good game plan. Tommy Shavers, he helped me write my speech. At first we were at 10 minutes, just under 10, and it was really hard to get it down to 8 minutes. I’m very comfortable and confident in it, and I think I’ll be able to get through it without getting an apple in my throat.”

Calvin has said there will be no mention of the Lions in his speech but maybe he will have a change of heart at the last minute.