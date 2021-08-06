Calvin Johnson says he will not thank Detroit Lions in Hall of Fame speech [Video]

On Sunday, former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame but when he gives his speech, he will not be mentioning the team that drafted him.

During a recent interview with Brad Galli, Johnson said that his mom has always told him that if he cannot say something nice, he should not say anything at all.

Johnson still has beef with the Lions for making him pay back some money when he retired and until they give him that money back, he does not want anything to do with the organization.

INTERVIEW: Calvin Johnson reflects on his Hall of Fame career. He explained why he's at peace with his decision to retire when he did. A once-quiet man has plenty to say in his speech. Oh, the Lions? "You don't have anything good to say, you don't say anything at all," he said. pic.twitter.com/s5yoTj8t8V — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 4, 2021