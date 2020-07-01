Calvin Johnson says he did not want to be drafted by Detroit Lions [Video]

On Thursday night, former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson joined another former Lion Glover Quin on his “The DB Room” podcast to talk about his upbringing, his high school and college days, and eventually his time in the NFL.

During the chat, Johnson talked about the NFL Draft and revealed that Detroit was one of the teams he did not want to get drafted by because it was “too far north.” Not surprisingly, his dream was to stay home and play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Well, we are absolutely thrilled that the Lions did draft Megatron and even more thrilled that he became one of the greats to ever play.

To see the full interview, please click on the link below.