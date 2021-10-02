Calvin Johnson shares thoughts about Detroit Lions fans booing Sheila Ford Hamp [Video]

If you happened to tune in for Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring ceremony this past Sunday at Ford Field, you heard the boos rain down on Detroit Lions’ owner Sheila Ford Hamp as she addressed the crowd.

On Friday, Calvin was at the 2021 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and he told Brad Galli that he was uncomfortable listening to the fans boo Sheila as she was trying to announce him.

Here is the video of Johnson while on the red carpet at the MSHOF Induction Ceremony.

Calvin Johnson joins the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame tonight. We talked on the red carpet about his new jewelry, getting inducted with the late Killer Kowalski, and the 'uncomfortable' Ford Field ceremony. Then the LLWS team joined the party. @calvinjohnsonjr @MSHOF pic.twitter.com/822pwSlLY6 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 1, 2021