Calvin Johnson takes to Twitter to post message for Matthew Stafford

For 12 years, Matthew Stafford gave everything he had to try and lead the Detroit Lions to a Super Bowl but it was not meant to be.
On Sunday night, Stafford got his Super Bowl as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Just moments ago, Stafford’s longtime teammate, Calvin Johnson, took to Twitter to congratulate his former quarterback.
“From a Yellowjacket to a Bulldog, job well done #9,” Johnson tweeted.
