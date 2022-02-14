Calvin Johnson takes to Twitter to post message for Matthew Stafford

For 12 years, Matthew Stafford gave everything he had to try and lead the Detroit Lions to a Super Bowl but it was not meant to be.

On Sunday night, Stafford got his Super Bowl as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just moments ago, Stafford’s longtime teammate, Calvin Johnson, took to Twitter to congratulate his former quarterback.

“From a Yellowjacket to a Bulldog, job well done #9,” Johnson tweeted.