Calvin Johnson throws down thunderous dunk at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Calvin Johnson may have retired from professional football, but the former Detroit Lions wide receiver has clearly kept himself in great shape. This was evident when he participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game over the weekend, where he proved to be one of the best players on the court. Johnson's athleticism was on full display, as he made a nice blocked shot and threw down a powerful slam dunk that had the crowd roaring.

Calvin Johnson still has it!

Johnson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, clearly showed that he has not lost a step since hanging up his cleats. The six-time Pro Bowler has always been known for his size, speed, and athleticism, and he brought all of those traits to the basketball court during the Celebrity Game. He played with an intensity and passion that showed he was taking the game “seriously.” Watch as Johnson dunks the ball during Friday's celebrity game.

- Advertisement -

Megatron also showed that he can play on the defensive end, as you can see by his amazing blocked shot.

Trying to score on Calvin Johnson isn’t the best option pic.twitter.com/wm6BBlkK5G — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) February 18, 2023

Johnson had fun but showed flashes of the athlete he still is

Despite the fact that the Celebrity Game is just for fun, Johnson's performance on the court showed that he is still a world-class athlete. He may have retired from football, but it's clear that he still has a lot of game left in him, even if it only means playing in a celebrity game.

In the end, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was a fun and lighthearted event that gave fans a chance to see some of their favorite celebrities and athletes play basketball. But for Calvin Johnson, it was a chance to show that he is still one of the best athletes in the world, no matter what sport he's playing.