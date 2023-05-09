Detroit Lions Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson has announced that he will be hosting a football camp for student-athletes at the Lions' team facility in Allen Park, MI on Saturday, June 11. The camp is for students entering grades 9 to 12 for the 2023-2024 school year and will offer a variety of sessions from experts in the field, including training with Calvin, himself.

Key Points

Calvin Johnson to host football camp for student-athletes at the Detroit Lions facility

Camp is for students entering grades 9 to 12 for the 2023-2024 school year

The camp will offer sessions from experts in the field, including training with Calvin

Johnson previously welcomed Lions draft picks Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs

Calvin Johnson to host football camp at Detroit Lions practice facility

This news follows Johnson's personal welcome to Lions draft picks Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs last month. Johnson has also credited Lions COO Mike Disner for his role in mending fences between the two parties after the Lions requested a portion of his signing bonus back following his sudden retirement earlier in his career. To apply for a spot in the free football camp, CLICK HERE.

- Advertisement -

Big Picture: Calvin's legacy and impact on the Lions

Calvin Johnson is one of the most celebrated players in Detroit Lions history, having set numerous franchise records during his time with the team. His sudden retirement and subsequent fallout with the organization left many fans disappointed and bitter. However, his recent efforts to mend fences with the Lions through events like the football camp and his personal welcome to new draft picks show that there may be hope for a positive future relationship between the two parties. Additionally, Johnson's involvement in the football camp offers young student-athletes the opportunity to learn from one of the best players in Lions history and potentially follow in his footsteps.

Bottom Line – The future is bright for Johnson and the Lions

Johnson's announcement of a football camp for student-athletes at the Lions facility is a positive step towards mending his relationship with the organization and offering young players the opportunity to learn from one of the franchise's greatest players. Johnson's continued involvement with the team and positive actions toward the organization show that there may be hope for a brighter future for both Johnson and the Lions.