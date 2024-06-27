Calvin Johnson Weighs In on Jameson Williams’ Offseason Preparations





Calvin Johnson Says Jameson Williams Must Work Harder Now

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson offered his insights on the current Lions’ wide receivers unit and the crucial offseason work required for Jameson Williams. Speaking after the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Area 313 golf scramble, Johnson highlighted the importance of chemistry and staying healthy for the team to succeed.

Calvin Johnson has Praise for the Current Roster

Johnson lauded the roster, emphasizing the experience and playmaking ability within the unit. “We’ve got Amon-Ra, Jamo, Raymond, Peoples-Jones. We’ve got guys who have made plays in this league,” Johnson said. “We have a receiving core that knows their roles and they play to them. As long as guys stay healthy, Jared’s gonna have somebody to get the ball to, and they’re gonna move the ball up and down the field.”

Jameson Williams’ Offseason Work

Jameson Williams is aiming to secure the No. 2 wide receiver spot in the offense coordinated by Ben Johnson. Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Williams for his progress this spring, suggesting the young receiver is ready for a breakout year after limited action in his first two seasons. Johnson stressed the importance of offseason preparation for Williams. “You’ve got to put the work in, in the offseason. You’ve got to build your body up to sustain a 16-to-17-week season. The work comes in the offseason, work comes right now,” Johnson noted.

Competition and Expectations

Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El echoed Johnson’s sentiment, emphasizing the competitive nature of the team for spots lower on the depth chart. “The excitement comes in that the door is wide open for those spots. There’s some competition that’s really, truly going on for that spot,” said Randle El. He added that blocking downfield will remain a key focus in training camp.

High Hopes for the Season

With high expectations for the 2024 season, the Lions are positioned as Super Bowl contenders, a prospect that excites Calvin Johnson, who expressed his support for former teammate Dan Campbell’s leadership. “It’s good. I played with Dan, so I’m happy for Dan. He was a great teammate,” Johnson said.