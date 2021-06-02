Calvin Johnson’s 5 most-defining moments of is career

Sharing is caring!

During Calvin Johnson‘s time in the NFL, he has so many big plays that it is pretty tough to come up with the five most defining moments of his career.

But that is exactly what the Pro Football Hall of Fame has attempted to do in a recent list posted to their website.

Here are the five moments the PFHOF believes are the most defining of Johnson’s career.

5. Insane Jump Ball Touchdown

WHEN: October 20, 2013

FINAL SCORE: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Detroit Lions 24

4. Longest Touchdown of Career

WHEN: October 19, 2008

FINAL SCORE: Houston Texans 28, Detroit Lions 21

3. Earns a Record Extension

WHEN: March 14, 2012

2. Explodes for Massive Game Against Cowboys

WHEN: October 27, 2013

FINAL SCORE: Detroit Lions 31, Dallas Cowboys 30

1. Johnson Surpasses Jerry Rice

WHEN: December 22, 2012

FINAL SCORE: Atlanta Falcons 31, Detroit Lions 18

To see what the Pro Football Hall of Fame has to say about each of these moments, please click here.

Nation, what moment would you add to this list?