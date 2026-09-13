Cam Edwards Runs Wild as Spartans Rout Eastern Michigan

Cam Edwards led a Michigan State running back room that piled up 236 rushing yards on 36 attempts and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 35-7 victory over Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

The Good: Cam Edwards Dominated Despite a Turnover

Edwards had a great showing, running for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He had two 30-plus-yard rushes in the second half, a 33-yarder and a 40-yarder, and both drives ended in touchdowns. However, Edwards did have a big mistake, as he fumbled at the Eagles’ seven-yard line, ending a potential touchdown drive.

Taplin and Savoury Shine in the Passing Game

After veteran receivers Rodney Bullard Jr. and Chrishon McCray led the receiving group last week against Toledo, a pair of second-year Spartans led the group this week. Wide receiver Charles Taplin and tight end Jayden Savoury combined for 128 yards. They both had explosive receptions of over 35 yards, something that was missing from last week’s game. Taplin also got the first touchdown of his career, coming off a 38-yard pass from quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

The defense arrived in the second half, holding the Eagles offense to just 49 yards after halftime. They forced three-and-outs on both of Eastern Michigan’s fourth-quarter drives. The second half also featured a fumble recovery by Charles Brantley, the first of his six-year playing career.

The Bad: A Rough End to the Second Quarter

The Spartans allowed the Eagles to get into the game late in the second quarter. Eastern Michigan had an efficient 13-play, 78-yard drive for the team’s only touchdown of the game. They ran for 67 yards on the drive, as the Spartans couldn’t contain their runners. The offense tried to respond quickly with 1:50 left in the half, but a sack and an incomplete pass on the final two snaps kept them just outside field goal range at the Eagles’ 42, leaving the Spartans with a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Linebacker Jordan Hall was kept out of the game after picking up an arm injury early in last week’s win over Toledo. He forced his way through that game, but was ruled out Saturday. He was on the sideline with a brace on his right arm, though it is likely just a short-term injury.

The Intriguing: A Second Quarterback?

Senior quarterback Cam Fancher got some snaps early in the second half. On the first drive out of halftime, Fancher took eight snaps. The offense moved effectively, as he went four for four for 21 yards. Milivojevic was brought back in for the final snap of the drive. Fancher also got some playing time in garbage time, finishing the game a perfect six for six for 44 yards.

Michigan State remains undefeated against Eastern Michigan all-time, with the record now 11-0. This was the first matchup against the Eagles since 2014, in a series that began in 1898.