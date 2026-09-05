The Pat Fitzgerald era began with success, though not comfortably. Michigan State beat Toledo 30-20 on Friday night after trailing 20-19 early in the fourth quarter. Starting running back Cam Edwards led the offense with a 98-yard rushing game, along with the Spartans’ only first-half touchdown.

The Good: Cam Edwards Sets the Tone

The Spartans started the season as good as anyone could have expected. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Cam Edwards had a ten-yard rush on the first offensive possession. The drive saw the Spartans face two fourth-and-short situations, and Fitzgerald went for both successfully. Cam Edwards ended the drive with a two-yard powerful rush into the end zone.

Liam Boyd made an immediate impression in his first appearance for MSU. He went 5-for-6 on field goals, with four of them coming in the first half, and he broke his college career-long twice in the same game: first on a 48-yarder in the second quarter, then on the 51-yard kick that put the game away in the fourth.

Toledo’s rushing game struggled against the MSU defensive line. Minus an uncovered hole in the fourth that led to Connor Walendzak’s 71-yard rushing touchdown, the Spartans held the Rockets running backs to just 25 yards on 15 attempts.

Alessio Milivojevic had a solid passing game with few mistakes. He finished 26-of-34 for 247 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions. The playcalling was quite conservative, with Milivojevic averaging only 7.3 yards per attempt. He rarely pushed the ball downfield, choosing short and medium-length throws for a majority of the game.

When the Spartans finally needed a drive, they got one. Down 20-19 after Walendzak’s run, Milivojevic converted a fourth down with a five-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Bullard Jr., and MSU went for two and converted to lead 27-20. Boyd’s 51-yarder with 1:55 left made it a two-score game.

The Bad: Michigan State Left Points on the Field

The defensive backs held Toledo’s quarterback John Alan Richter to 12 for 21 and picked him off once. He still got loose for a 60-yard touchdown to Adjatay Dabbs and came back to Dabbs for a six-yard score in the third quarter. The defensive backs had some misreads, which led to getting beat. Against Big Ten teams, mistakes like that will be punished.

MSU’s offense struggled to succeed after getting to Toledo’s half during the first half. After the first drive touchdown, the Spartans got past the 50-yard marker four more times before halftime, but failed to cash in on any, being forced to take four field goals.

The Intriguing: The Receiver Room Went Deep

Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins spoke before the opener about potentially using seven to eight players during the game, and the staff followed through. Seven different Spartans caught a pass on Friday, five of them wide receivers. The two who played for MSU last season, Chrishon McCray and Rodney Bullard Jr., led the way with eight and seven receptions, with Jayden Savoury (four catches, 36 yards) and Fredrick Moore (three for 25) working in behind them. It will be something to watch if the coaching staff keeps the room that deep against Big Ten defenses.

Linebacker Jordan Hall went down during the second drive for the Spartans defense. When he returned, he had a brace on his right elbow and seemed slightly off for the rest of the game, finishing with four tackles, only one being a solo tackle. The senior who led MSU in tackles last season will look to get back to full health.