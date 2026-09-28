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Cam Edwards Out for the Season, Fitzgerald Says

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Michigan State running back Cam Edwards is done for the season. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday afternoon that the Spartans’ starting back will not play again in 2026.

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“Cam (Edwards), you know, unfortunately, is going to be done for the year,” Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, we are disappointed for him; he’s been absolutely outstanding.”

Cam Edwards Went Down in the First Quarter Against Nebraska

Edwards got hurt in the first quarter against Nebraska, upended on a screen pass about five minutes into Saturday’s 31-13 loss and carted to the locker room. ESPN described it as an apparent right knee injury; Fitzgerald did not specify the injury on Monday.

Edwards has shined for the Spartans in the early season. As their featured running back, he gained 304 rushing yards on 64 carries in four games, adding four catches for 35 yards. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns, including a two-touchdown performance against Eastern Michigan.

“I was just talking to him as we walked off the field,” Fitzgerald said. “His attitude is terrific, ready to attack whatever direction things are going to go.”

Jaziun Patterson Takes Over the Michigan State Backfield

Jaziun Patterson is likely to be Michigan State’s starting running back. The senior Iowa transfer took over the lead role after Edwards went down against Nebraska, and had 16 carries for 54 yards plus the Spartans’ only touchdown, a two-yard run on a direct snap. Sophomore Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish also took carries against the Cornhuskers and is the other back in the rotation.

Cam Edwards’ Michigan State Career Is Likely Over

Cam Edwards will now start his recovery, but a return to MSU is unlikely. He spent four seasons at UConn before transferring to East Lansing in January, and Michigan State lists him as a redshirt senior, so 2026 was set to be his last year under the NCAA’s new age-based five-year eligibility model. No waiver request has been reported.

“Really disappointed for him; he worked so hard to be ready to go, and that’s football, man; it teaches you some really challenging and difficult life lessons,” Fitzgerald said.

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Alex Kutchey

Alex Kutchey covers everything Michigan State for Detroit Sports Nation. He is a Journalism Graduate from MSU, bringing a deep knowledge of Sports and Reporting.
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