Don’t look now but Cam Newton could be on the verge of a return to the NFL thanks to an injury to another quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Newton is meeting with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

The Panthers are in need of a quarterback following an injury to Sam Darnold.

Free-agent QB Cam Newton is meeting today with the Carolina Panthers, as @jonmalexander reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021