The impact of Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury is being felt well beyond the Detroit Lions’ locker room. In fact, one of the NFL’s most recognizable young running backs has decided to make a significant change after watching what happened to Hutchinson.

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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo announced Wednesday that he is retiring his signature backflip touchdown celebration after seeing Hutchinson tear his ACL while celebrating a sack against the New England Patriots.

Skattebo, who has become known for his energetic personality and acrobatic celebrations, isn’t interested in suffering a similar injury. And after watching Hutchinson’s season come to an abrupt end, he has apparently decided the risk simply isn’t worth it.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Skattebo made the decision himself rather than being instructed to stop by the Giants’ coaching staff.

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cam Skattebo Reacts to Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Skattebo explained that seeing Hutchinson get injured during what should have been a harmless celebration completely changed his thinking.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said, according to the New York Post. “I’m saying yeah (no more). Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

Skattebo also acknowledged how quickly things went wrong for the Lions’ star defensive end, who had no reason to believe his celebration would result in such a devastating injury.

“He didn’t think about (the risk) either, and it happened,” Skattebo said.

He did stop short of calling the move gone for good, leaving the door open for a backflip “if we go to the playoffs or something,” per ESPN.

The Giants running back has performed backflips after scoring touchdowns, making the move one of his most recognizable celebrations. However, his decision comes after previously raising concerns when he failed to land a backflip during an appearance at Fanatics Fest this past summer.

According to NFL.com’s Nick Shook, Skattebo confirmed that Giants leadership hadn’t approached him about abandoning the celebration. Instead, Hutchinson’s injury convinced him to make the change on his own.

Hutchinson’s Injury Is Changing How NFL Players Celebrate

Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee after jumping into the air and landing awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on November 15. The injury ended his 2026 season and left Detroit without one of its most important defensive players.

The unusual circumstances have sparked a league-wide conversation about whether elaborate celebrations are worth the potential risks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already made his position on celebrations clear, explaining that he won’t prohibit players from expressing their emotions after big plays.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson’s teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown recently revealed a surprising detail about the celebration, admitting that he, Hutchinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs practiced the move the day before the game. St. Brown also said he would never attempt that particular celebration after witnessing what happened.

Now, Skattebo has joined St. Brown in deciding to retire a celebration following Hutchinson’s injury.

What Losing Aidan Hutchinson Means for Detroit

For the Lions, losing Hutchinson is a devastating blow to their Super Bowl aspirations. But for other players around the NFL, his injury has become a painful reminder that even the simplest moments of celebration can carry unexpected consequences.

Skattebo has apparently seen enough, and his backflip celebration is being put on the shelf, at least for now.