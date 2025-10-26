Graphic Video Shows Cam Skattebo Suffering Horrific Injury vs. Eagles

A scary moment unfolded in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Just moments ago, New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo went down with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Giants trailing 14-7, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart attempted a short pass to Skattebo out of the backfield. The play immediately took a devastating turn as Skattebo crumpled to the turf in visible pain after his ankle was caught awkwardly under a defender.

Medical staff rushed to his aid, and play was halted as teammates gathered around. The replay, which quickly circulated on social media, showed Skattebo’s ankle bending in an unnatural direction, a sight that drew gasps from players and fans alike.

Cam Skattebo is down, his Ankle is currently out of place, oh my gosh 💔

The rookie back, who has been a bright spot for New York’s offense this season with 398 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns through seven games, was carted off the field as the crowd offered a supportive ovation.

Cam Skattebo was carted off the field after a serious leg injury against the Eagles.



🎥 FOX

At this time, the Giants have not yet released an official update on Skattebo’s condition, but early indications are that the injury could very well be season-ending.

A heartbreaking moment for a player who had been carving out a significant role in his debut NFL season.