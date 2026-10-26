fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsat EDM · 9:30 PMStarts in 4h 54m · ESPN+, DSNNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 31 at RUTG · 12:30 PM4-3Next gameLionsSun, Nov 1 vs MIN · 1:00 PM4-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-62026-27 seasonPistons2-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsat EDM · 9:30 PMStarts in 4h 54m · ESPN+, DSN

Cam Taylor-Britt Could Fill the Lions’ Cornerback Hole

Detroit Lions graphic for a story on Cam Taylor-Britt as a Lions cornerback trade target
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and the Detroit Lions still need help at cornerback. The team worth watching is Indianapolis, where a 2-5 Colts roster has a corner Detroit once scouted for itself: Cam Taylor-Britt.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Indianapolis has not committed to selling, so this is not a fire sale yet. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported ahead of the Week 7 games that people around the league expect the Colts to wait another week or two before deciding which direction they want to go at the deadline, as relayed by A to Z Sports. That still leaves general manager Brad Holmes a window to make a call.

Detroit already scouted Cam Taylor-Britt once

This is not a new name in Allen Park. Taylor-Britt went 60th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, and the Lions brought him in for a pre-draft visit that spring, A to Z Sports Lions writer Mike Payton noted Monday. He left Cincinnati this offseason and signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, a one-year deal worth $1.4 million. He is 27, in his fifth season, and he becomes a free agent again after the 2026 season.

The price is the whole point

Taylor-Britt carries a base salary of $1.215 million, so the cap math barely registers for Detroit. Sauce Gardner, the other Colts corner Lions fans keep bringing up, is a different conversation entirely: ESPN’s roster page lists Gardner at $25.5 million, and Payton writes that he “isn’t someone the Lions should even think about.”

The draft-pick cost is Payton’s estimate rather than a reported asking price. He puts it at a fifth- or sixth-round pick, “leaning more toward the sixth,” and says a seventh might even get it done. For a sense of the market this fall, Pittsburgh traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas on Sept. 30 for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, per ESPN.

What the Lions would be getting

Through six games with the Colts, Taylor-Britt has 13 tackles, one sack and two passes defended. He is not a starter in Indianapolis, where he sits behind Gardner and Charvarius Ward, though Payton argues he could start in Detroit.

There is one more item on the ledger. Taylor-Britt opened this season with a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which followed a January plea agreement over a reckless driving arrest in Cincinnati in September 2025. He was eligible for reinstatement the day after the Colts’ opener and has played since.

Holmes has until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. A rental corner on a $1.4 million deal, from a team that already liked him once, is a cheap thing to try.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy