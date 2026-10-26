The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, and the Detroit Lions still need help at cornerback. The team worth watching is Indianapolis, where a 2-5 Colts roster has a corner Detroit once scouted for itself: Cam Taylor-Britt.

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Indianapolis has not committed to selling, so this is not a fire sale yet. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported ahead of the Week 7 games that people around the league expect the Colts to wait another week or two before deciding which direction they want to go at the deadline, as relayed by A to Z Sports. That still leaves general manager Brad Holmes a window to make a call.

Detroit already scouted Cam Taylor-Britt once

This is not a new name in Allen Park. Taylor-Britt went 60th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, and the Lions brought him in for a pre-draft visit that spring, A to Z Sports Lions writer Mike Payton noted Monday. He left Cincinnati this offseason and signed with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, a one-year deal worth $1.4 million. He is 27, in his fifth season, and he becomes a free agent again after the 2026 season.

The price is the whole point

Taylor-Britt carries a base salary of $1.215 million, so the cap math barely registers for Detroit. Sauce Gardner, the other Colts corner Lions fans keep bringing up, is a different conversation entirely: ESPN’s roster page lists Gardner at $25.5 million, and Payton writes that he “isn’t someone the Lions should even think about.”

The draft-pick cost is Payton’s estimate rather than a reported asking price. He puts it at a fifth- or sixth-round pick, “leaning more toward the sixth,” and says a seventh might even get it done. For a sense of the market this fall, Pittsburgh traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to Dallas on Sept. 30 for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, per ESPN.

What the Lions would be getting

Through six games with the Colts, Taylor-Britt has 13 tackles, one sack and two passes defended. He is not a starter in Indianapolis, where he sits behind Gardner and Charvarius Ward, though Payton argues he could start in Detroit.

There is one more item on the ledger. Taylor-Britt opened this season with a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which followed a January plea agreement over a reckless driving arrest in Cincinnati in September 2025. He was eligible for reinstatement the day after the Colts’ opener and has played since.

Holmes has until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. A rental corner on a $1.4 million deal, from a team that already liked him once, is a cheap thing to try.