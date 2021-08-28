Cam Thorning hits laser-like home run at LLWS [Video]

If you have not yet heard of Cam Thorning from the Taylor North Little League team, give us a moment to introduce you.

Thorning, for the most part, plays catcher for Taylor North but on Saturday he was the starting pitcher.

During the first inning of Saturday’s semifinal game vs. Hawaii, Thorning blasted a laser-like home run to give Taylor a 2-0 lead. Oh, by the way, he then struck out the side when he went to the mound.

If Taylor can hold on for a victory today, they would advance to the Championship Game against Ohio on Sunday.