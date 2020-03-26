57 F
Detroit Pistons News

Camera operator who shot Pistons/Jazz game in medically induced coma after testing positive for COVID-19

By Michael Whitaker

The sports world was rocked earlier this month when the NBA decided to immediately halt all gameplay when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the spreading coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The Detroit Pistons were also affected by the spread of the illness with forward Christian Wood testing positive, but the latest report indicated that he’s completely recovered.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t so great for a camera operator who worked the last game Detroit played on March 7 at Little Caesars Arena, coincidently against the Utah Jazz. He reportedly started showing symptoms a week later, and went to a metro-Detroit hospital. His conditions haven’t improved thus yet, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

A Go Fund Me page was set up for his medial expenses.

