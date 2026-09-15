Cameron Flukey Is Already a Top 5 Tigers Prospect

The Detroit Tigers drafted right-handed pitcher Cameron Flukey 22nd overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. Flukey spent three seasons with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and left as the highest-drafted player in program history, passing Eric Brown, whom the Milwaukee Brewers took 27th overall in 2022.

A Scoreless Start in Single-A

Flukey opened his professional career with the Lakeland Flying Tigers in Single-A. In four starts with Lakeland, he pitched 10.1 innings, gave up four hits and zero runs, walked seven batters and struck out 14. His WHIP was 1.06. Is Flukey the next best pitching prospect in the Tigers farm system?

Cameron Flukey Enters the Tigers Top 5

MLB Pipeline’s updated Tigers Top 30 prospects list now has Flukey as the No. 5 prospect in Detroit’s farm system, with a projected arrival in the majors in 2029. He is the second-highest ranked pitcher in the system. River Ryan, one of the arms Detroit brought back from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade, is the highest-ranked pitcher in the system at No. 3 and sits 65th on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100.

Where Flukey Pitches in 2027

Flukey is not ranked in the MLB Top 100 yet. At some point within the next year or two, he could very well be on that list. It will be interesting to see where Flukey starts the 2027 minor league season. Will he get more work with Lakeland, or will he open with the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps? Flukey is 21 years old and could be a frontline starter for the Tigers a few years from now.

The Scouting Report on Cameron Flukey

Part of MLB Pipeline’s scouting report on Flukey reads:

Flukey maintains mid-90s velocity on his heater deep into games and tops out at 98 mph with armside run and carry. His high three-quarters arm slot allows him to stay on top of his upper-70s curveball, which has so much downer break that it can be hard to keep it in the strike zone, and his feel for spin also extends to a solid 82-85 mph slider. 5:55 Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TV Tigers' playoff push looks real on the field, not in the standings Detroit’s hot streak has the Tigers playing like they belong in the race, but the standings math still feels too steep to trust. The Lions get a running-back caution flag, and Michigan plus Michigan State head into very different measuring-stick games. Watch now Latest Tigers video · Sep 15, 2026 Though both breaking balls were quite effective in college, some scouts question how well they’ll play against more advanced hitters. His mid-80s changeup lags behind the rest of his repertoire, and he didn’t really throw it in 2026. Because the 6-foot-6 Flukey has a longer arm path and higher release point than normal, it’s easier for hitters to see his pitches, but not to hit them. Despite his size, he has no difficulty repeating his delivery and providing strikes. He could add more strength to his lanky frame, which might mean more power for his already nasty stuff.

Flukey is 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, and his scouting grades lay out the profile: his fastball grades at 60, his curveball, slider and control at 55, his changeup at 45, and his overall future value at 50. He is the pitcher Tigers fans should keep an eye on in the minors over the next couple of years.