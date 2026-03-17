Cameron Jordan Considering 3 Teams in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions may have another intriguing veteran option to consider as they continue shaping their roster for a Super Bowl push.

According to NFL insider Nick Underhill, longtime standout defensive end Cameron Jordan recently revealed he is weighing three potential destinations in free agency. While the specific teams were not disclosed, the update immediately raises the question: could the Detroit Lions be in the mix?

A Productive Veteran Still Getting It Done

Even as he enters the later stages of his career, Jordan continues to produce at a high level.

, he recorded:

10.5 sacks

32 solo tackles

2 forced fumbles

Appeared in all 17 games

That level of production is difficult to ignore, especially for a team looking to strengthen its pass rush rotation.

Jordan’s career résumé speaks for itself. Over 243 games, he has totaled 132 sacks while earning eight Pro Bowl selections and a spot on the NFL’s All-2010s Team. His durability and consistency have been defining traits throughout his career.

Why the Lions Make Sense

Detroit has made it clear that it is building toward sustained contention, but there is still room to add proven veterans, particularly along the defensive line.

Pairing Jordan with Aidan Hutchinson would give the Lions another experienced edge presence capable of impacting games in key moments. Beyond the numbers, Jordan would bring leadership and playoff experience to a defense that continues to evolve under head coach Dan Campbell.

The Reality of the Fit

There are, of course, factors to consider.

Jordan is now 36, which likely limits him to a rotational role rather than an every-down workload. However, that may actually align well with Detroit’s approach, allowing him to stay fresh and maximize his impact in pass-rushing situations.

The financial side will also play a role, as the Lions continue to balance short-term additions with long-term roster planning.

Bottom Line

Cameron Jordan may no longer be in his prime, but his production suggests he still has plenty left to offer.

If the Lions are serious about maximizing their current window, adding a veteran pass rusher with Jordan’s résumé and consistency could be a move worth exploring.